2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.*
2 Bottles
9oz/260ml
Slow flow nipple
1m+
Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
4.4
of 5
60
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Elishka
13/12/2021
South Africa
No gender
Firstly I have 3 children and have used this bottle its the dummy is the closest to my nipples and breastfeeding is not a problem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-12-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-12-13
Oreocoookie
13/12/2021
South Africa
Best bottle anti-colic
It's by far the best bottle. No colic issues like previously using other brands. In love!!
Pros
Once you start using it after trying other products you instantly notice you have a less colicky baby.
Cons
It's different to natural breast nipple so it takes patience to introduce to breast-feed baby.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2021-06-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2021-06-13
Radosh
10/12/2021
South Africa
The baby bottle teats
I like the way the teats are soft for my baby gums and at the same time I can change them and use them in all the baby Philips bottles
Pros
Wash it now and then
Cons
Don't leave it careless
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2021-06-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2021-06-10
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.