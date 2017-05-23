Search terms
With ComfortGel Blue, we’ve minimized pressure points, reduced noise, and redirected exhalation air flow away from the bed partner. Enhancements that may help to create a better patient experience and encourage greater compliance.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Premium blue gel forms effective seal
Resistance Control for optimum PAP therapy
Premium forehead pad improves comfort and fit
Angled exhalation ports direct air away from bed partner
Premium headgear makes fitting and adjustment a snap
StabilitySelector for proper seal and fit
Silicone Comfort Flap improves seal
Latex free for sensitive patients
View product
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand