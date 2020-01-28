Philips AVENT - Advice for breastfeeding

Once you’ve found your most comfortable position, bring your baby to the breast, not the breast to the baby. Also, make sure that your baby is able to tip her head back slightly when feeding.

Your baby will take your nipple, areola (the areola is the darker skin around the nipple) and some of the surrounding tissue into her mouth, depending on the size of the areola. You’ll know your baby has successfully attached to your nipple if you can see more of the areola by their nose than by their chin.

Once properly attached, your baby will suckle quickly to stimulate the let-down reflex and then slow down as milk begins to flow.