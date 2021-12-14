[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Having used Philips irons before I was pleased to have an opportunity to try this iron out. Firstly, it looks very sleek in black. The manual is so-so but sure we only expect this these days. More pictures than words so be sure to have a good look at the diagrams and you won't go too wrong. Secondly, there was no problem putting water into the iron but because the iron I am using is black, you have to really concentrate to see what level of water you have put in. After that, it's all systems go. The iron is easy to use and is smooth to use with a decent amount of steam. And if you want more steam well you just go ahead and press that button. The automatic temperature setting is a real bonus as is the auto switch off. The cord is pretty long so you won't find yourself stuck to a socket in the wall or the need to really have an extension socket to hand. I suppose one of the main points is that you do not have to pre-set any temperatures. I've found the iron pretty easy to use and the de-scal feature is really handy. I have opted to use bottle water as the water from the tap is quite hard. So, overall what do I think.....to date, it is the most simplistic iron I have had to use and has made a good job of any shirts I have tested with. I have to say it is really a joy to use this iron.