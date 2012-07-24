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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

SalonDry 'n StraightHairdryer

HP4867/00

2

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip

Want a straight shiny finish to your blow dry? The SalonDry ‘n’ Straight features 1800W of ionic drying power plus a floating comb to help you finish your straight style perfectly all over.

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SalonDry 'n Straight

Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip

  • 1800W

  • Floating comb

  • IonBoost

Straightening comb catches and guides the hair easily

The airflow is directed on to the comb as it glides through the hair to achieve beautiful straight results easier than ever. The comb can be used for precision straightening or for touch ups.

Floating comb allows you to straighten from root to tip

The floating comb follows the curves of your scalp and allows you to straighten your hair from root to tip.

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
4
3
1

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Longlasting

My husband bought this for me as he saw that I was constantly complaining about my previous hairdryer/styler. This proved to be an excellent replacement. I have now used it for 3 years and it has worked wonders whether I have simply wanted to dry my hair, straighten it or curl. It is a powerful device and suitable for me as I have a lot of hair, thick and long which takes quite a long time to do. It does not power off like other hair dryers I have used. So am really pleased with it. thank you Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4867/17 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP4867/17 Hairdryer

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