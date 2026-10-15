My Philips Epilator is noisy

2 year warranty
If you find your Philips epilator noisy while in use, be assured that this is normal behavior and is nothing to worry about. The noise is caused by the opening and closing of the epilating discs. Also the materials used to make the epilating discs is very hard for durability, which also makes the product a bit noisy.
In case you notice that the sound changes during use, its good to check if the product needs to be cleaned or charged.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE710/00, BRE224/00, BRE235/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
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