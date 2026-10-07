2 year warranty
There are two speed setting options available. You can select the low speed or the high speed setting by pressing the on/off button or by sliding the speed setting slide up.
If you press the on/off button once, Philips Epilator starts on a high speed setting (setting II). If you press on/off again, the speed setting changes to a low speed (setting I). When you press on/off button the third time, your epilator switches off.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE710/00, BRE224/00, BRE235/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
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Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I use the attachments of my Philips Epilator?
How do I charge my Philips Epilator?