We’ve designed Ingenia 3.0T CX with the performance that helps you explore with confidence, perform advanced clinical imaging that supports referrals, and conduct routine imaging efficiently. Thanks in part to exceptional Quasar Dual gradient performance. Your patients benefit from digital imaging that opens the door to personalized care.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
iPatient
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
MultiTransmit 4D technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
iPatient
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput².
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Premium IQ¹ with digital clarity and speed
Obtain more diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
MultiTransmit 4D technology enhances image uniformity, consistency, and speed to promote high precision results.
Advanced MRI
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
MultiTransmit 4D Promotes high precision results
Using multiple RF sources, MultiTransmit adapts the RF signals to suit each individual patient. You get faster scans, enhanced image uniformity/consistency, over a broader range of applications be it body, breast, spine, or pediatrics.
MR Body Map
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
¹. Premium Image Quality (IQ) defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
². Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, FlexStream enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time.
³, ⁴. Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non-digital/dStream system.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.