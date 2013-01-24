Fast and robust imaging can help to stick to your tight schedule, while providing consistent high quality information for confident diagnosis.
Search terms
At the forefront of clinical excellence - Diagnostic confidence, explore advanced applications, and generate the productivity required to meet today’s healthcare challenges with the Ingenia 3.0T. Through dStream, Ingenia delivers premium image quality with digital clarity and speed – and with iPatient¹, it provides patient-centric imaging, from patient set-up to image result.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Break new ground in advanced applications
dStream
In-Bore experience
Elevate clinical performance for body, cardiac, and more
iPatient
Robust 1.5T meets the power of 3.0T
Premium IQ¹
Enhance patient acceptance
Xtend magnet system
IntelliSpace Portal
Advanced MRI
Fast and robust imaging can help to stick to your tight schedule, while providing consistent high quality information for confident diagnosis.
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs
Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand