French fries

I receive many questions about baking fries or potato slices in the Airfryer. What you need to remember when making either, is to cut the potatoes and cover them in cold water for half an hour beforehand. This will get the starch out of the potato, which would otherwise burn. Use as neutral an oil as possible to fry them off. You can give the fries a different flavor by choosing another oil, for example garlic oil. A personal favorite is a combination of pepper, garlic and herb-infused oil.