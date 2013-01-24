Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Soother clip

SCF185/00
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
  • Keeps the soother to hand Keeps the soother to hand Keeps the soother to hand
    -{discount-value}

    Soother clip

    SCF185/00
    Find support for this product

    Keeps the soother to hand

    With the Philips Avent Soother Clip the soother is always close to your baby and stays clean. The soother clip is designed for easy attachment and will not leave marks on your baby's clothes. Available in three fashionable colours. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Soother clip

    Keeps the soother to hand

    With the Philips Avent Soother Clip the soother is always close to your baby and stays clean. The soother clip is designed for easy attachment and will not leave marks on your baby's clothes. Available in three fashionable colours. See all benefits

    Register

    Join the Philips family

    Keeps the soother to hand

    Soother with fashionable, colourful designs

    • 0m+

    Easy to attach

    The extra-wide opening of the clip makes it easy to attach the soother clip to baby's clothes with 1 hand

    Gentle for clothes

    The clip doesn't leave marks on your baby’s clothes

    Smart design

    Fits all soothers with ring handles

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Germany
      Yes

    • What is included

      Soother Clip
      1

    • Development stages

      Stages
      • 0–6 months
      • 6-18 months

    Get support for this product

    Go to consumer care

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        Reviews

        Be the first to review this item

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

        Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.